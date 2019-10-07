Chabane gives Malamulele a fighting chance
Three years ago, Prenomen Chabane was the toast of his people in Malamulele, Limpopo, when he became the first person to produce a television film in Xitsonga.
The film, Makhume, was flighted on SABC.
Chabane came with another nation-building act on Friday when he staged his debut boxing tournament in his home area, much to the appreciation of the locals.
He staged the WBA Pan-African junior-lightweight title fight between champion Sibusiso Zingane and challenger Paul Mangxilana.
Mangxilana was knocked out in the eighth round in the tournament dubbed "Bringing back boxing to Malamulele".
The event was attended by local bigwigs including Collins Chabane municipality mayor Moses Maluleke.
After receiving his promoter's licence, Chabane said he had to stage a fight at home.
"I got interested in boxing recently and used to sponsor young boxers who were trained by veteran trainer Eric Baloyi, who has produced many boxing champions including his son Cassius and Isaac Hlatshwayo," said Chabane.
He said he was recently persuaded by boxing trainer Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi to register as a promoter.
"When I received the licence I thought I should complement what the old man Baloyi is doing. I decided to do something for the community of Malamulele and become the promoter from the area and promote fights in our area," said Chabane.
As a token of appreciation for the work done by the veteran trainer, Chabane gave Baloyi, 77, a trophy and R5,000 from his company Tsatsi Media, which promoted the tournament. He said Malamulele has a boxing gym and to become a promoter would also do the area good.
Chabane, who is from Mukhomi village in the Collins Chabane municipality, said he was passionate about the development of his community. He is the founder and managing director of GCR community radio and owns local newspaper Humula News.
Baloyi, who is training almost 200 kids in different age groups, said: "I have been in boxing for many years and I thought training youngsters was a thankless job but Chabane has made me change my thinking."
Maluleke praised Chabane for bringing the fistic sport to area.
"We are proud of what he has done and together we shall assist each other to develop our community," said Maluleke.
- Mukurukuru Media