Chabane gives Malamulele a fighting chance

Three years ago, Prenomen Chabane was the toast of his people in Malamulele, Limpopo, when he became the first person to produce a television film in Xitsonga.

The film, Makhume, was flighted on SABC.

Chabane came with another nation-building act on Friday when he staged his debut boxing tournament in his home area, much to the appreciation of the locals.

He staged the WBA Pan-African junior-lightweight title fight between champion Sibusiso Zingane and challenger Paul Mangxilana.

Mangxilana was knocked out in the eighth round in the tournament dubbed "Bringing back boxing to Malamulele".

The event was attended by local bigwigs including Collins Chabane municipality mayor Moses Maluleke.

After receiving his promoter's licence, Chabane said he had to stage a fight at home.