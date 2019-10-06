A woman was killed on Saturday morning when a bakkie she was travelling in crashed into a wall and large metal post off the M1 north in Booysens‚ Johannesburg‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics‚ along with the provincial fire services‚ had arrived on the scene at about 9.30am to find the bakkie on the side of the road against a small wall.

“On closer inspection‚ medics found the body of a woman‚ believed to be in her 30s‚ lying trapped inside the bakkie. Unfortunately‚ she had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.