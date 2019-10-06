A Gauteng man is being sought by Mpumalanga police after the body of a young woman was discovered buried in a shallow grave at Pienaar near Nelspruit.

The victim’s body was exhumed on Friday. Police said the woman‚ believed to be about 17 years old‚ was last seen alive on September 28 after she visited Mpumalanga with a boyfriend.

Her body was discovered after members of the community notified police that they had spotted a shoe protruding from the ground.