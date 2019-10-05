NSPCA to lay charges over 'inhumane' export of sheep to Middle East

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) is to take legal action over the controversial export by ship of an estimated 57,000 sheep destined for the Middle East from the East London harbour this week.

The sheep, being shipped to Kuwait by Middle East import company Al Mawashi on board the Al-Shuwaikh, are destined for what the NSPCA calls “inhumane” slaughter.

The NSPCA said it a statement on Saturday it would be laying charges in terms of the Animals Protection Act against the South African government, including the Eastern Cape provincial government.

It said it would also lay animal cruelty charges, assault charges and multiple charges of obstruction “against the personnel that handled the animals inhumanely, those that assaulted and hindered NSPCA inspectors from fulfilling their duties, and personnel of Al Mawashi who have a registered company in SA”.

“Furthermore, the NSPCA will take the necessary legal action to ensure that there is an end to the unacceptable and unnecessary cruelty involved in the live export trade,” said NSPCA spokesperson Meg Wilson.