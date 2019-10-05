New social grant system hurts the elderly, study finds

Every month an elderly woman called Nanna (surname withheld) pays R70 to have a taxi drive her around the mountain from Genadendal to Caledon before standing in a queue for upwards of two hours to collect her South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) social grant.

“It was very easy in Genadendal … here it was free. … There were stalls, you can buy your clothes, your shoes, even groceries you can get there, but now I must do everything in Caledon.”

“The new system is not good,” she says.

Nanna’s experience is a common one following the decommissioning of Sassa paypoints starting last October. Her story comes from a report to be released soon by local human rights organisation Black Sash.

Sassa ended its contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) in 2017 and signed a new contract with the South African Post Office to take over the system at the end of 2018.

Since then, most of the 8,086 paypoints commissioned for social grant collection have closed. Sassa beneficiaries must now visit ATMs, retailers, a post office, or one of the few remaining paypoints to collect their social grants.