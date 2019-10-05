South Africa

Clean water at last for Ngqeleni residents

By Sikho Ntshobane - 05 October 2019 - 11:06
Residents of Buntingville in Ngqeleni who complained that they were forced to drink river water infested with raw sewage from a local high school now have access to clean drinkable water.
Residents of Buntingville in Ngqeleni who complained that they were forced to drink river water infested with raw sewage from a local high school now have access to clean drinkable water.
Image: File/ Supplied

Residents of Buntingville in Ngqeleni, who complained that they were forced to drink river water infested with raw sewage from a local high school, now have access to clean drinkable water.

The OR Tambo district municipality provided the villagers with 18 JoJo tanks on Friday.

Municipal bosses warned villagers to stop drinking the feared contaminated water from Chumngce River, saying they would take samples for testing.

Bongani Matomela, a director in the office of municipal manager Owen Hlazo, told the Dispatch that they had decided to provide water tanks and to cart clean drinkable water to the people of Buntingville.

Eastern Cape a sleeping tourism giant for SA

I consider myself an unofficial tourism ambassador for South Africa. I love the whole country and I take time to travel and explore many places I've ...
Opinion
8 months ago

Matomela urged people to refrain from using the contaminated water until it had been scientifically tested.

“That is why we are in discussions with the department of water and sanitation,” he said.

When it [septic tank] is full, they shut down, and that leads to the system clogging up. But a contractor is attending to that

Earlier this week, the Daily Dispatch reported Buntingville residents fell sick from drinking water drawn from the Chumngce River which runs below Ndamase Senior Secondary School.

The residents also showed a Dispatch team an overflowing sewerage station at the school which pumped raw sewage directly into the river.

When contacted on Friday, Eastern Cape provincial education authorities indicated they had already appointed a team to fix the problem at Ndamase.

Provincial education spokesperson, Malibongwe Mtima, said the problem lay with the pumps that pump raw effluent into a septic tank.

“When it [septic tank] is full, they shut down, and that leads to the system clogging up.

“But a contractor is already attending to that,” he said.

Defence force joins rescue mission in flood-ravaged Port St Johns

The South African national defence force (Sandf) has been called in to help deal with the damage caused by torrential rains that flooded parts of ...
News
5 months ago

Four pupils die in Eastern Cape bus accident

Four school children have died in a bus accident in the Eastern Cape.Health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said three boys succumbed to their ...
News
1 year ago

Potato farmers learn new skills

We now produce quality products, says Ndobeni
Business
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
X