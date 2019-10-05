Clean water at last for Ngqeleni residents

Residents of Buntingville in Ngqeleni, who complained that they were forced to drink river water infested with raw sewage from a local high school, now have access to clean drinkable water.

The OR Tambo district municipality provided the villagers with 18 JoJo tanks on Friday.

Municipal bosses warned villagers to stop drinking the feared contaminated water from Chumngce River, saying they would take samples for testing.

Bongani Matomela, a director in the office of municipal manager Owen Hlazo, told the Dispatch that they had decided to provide water tanks and to cart clean drinkable water to the people of Buntingville.