Son can't explain why he didn't report dad 'missing'

A 35-year-old man who assaulted his father with a rake broke down in court yesterday when asked to explain how the injured 70-year-old disappeared while he was driving him to hospital.

Tebogo Saohatse and his mother Caroline Saohatse appeared in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg where they face charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice after they allegedly killed Ben Saohatse at their Brackenhurst home in 2017.

Tebogo broke down and cried while trying to convince the court yesterday that he did not know what happened to his father, who he assaulted with a rake after the pair had a physical confrontation.

Tebogo failed to explain how a badly injured 70-year-old man with a limp jumped out of a moving vehicle and disappeared into the bushes between Brackenhurst and Thokoza on the East Rand.