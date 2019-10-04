Prison officials open investigation after uniformed warders caught queuing at bottle store
The correctional services department is investigating prison warders seen buying alcohol at a liquor store.
A photo posted by Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter shows the warders queuing at a bottle store.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “We are investigating the matter."
He would not comment on whether prison warders were allowed to shop in their uniforms.
“Commenting on that question may put into jeopardy the investigation,” he said.
Twitter users weighed in on the matter, with some defending the warders. Others, however, questioned the legality of going to a bottle store while in uniform.
“But are they drinking on the job? Are they meant to carry spare clothing to work for when they leave after?” asked @Shante _W_.
“We all buy alcohol after work i dont see the difference, imagine working with criminals the whole day u would need a release after,” said @t_dits.
“Is there a statute prohibiting this?” asked Nkanyiso Mhlaba.
Via @annettedeppe - Prison warders from Leeukop are seen at a bottle store in uniform buying alcohol. @DOJCD_ZA @RonaldLamola pic.twitter.com/W3PgmSUosD— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 2, 2019
