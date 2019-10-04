Banking union looks at options

A union representing workers in the banking sector is set to appeal a court ruling that prevented workers from embarking on a national strike last week.

SA Society of Banking Officials (Sasbo) said yesterday that it was banking on a meeting with its lawyers scheduled for today to map the way forward about the mass action.

Sasbo's general secretary Joe Kokela told Sowetan that last week's Labour Court judgment against trade union federation Cosatu, Sasbo and the National Economic and Development Labour Council (Nedlac) had forced the union to go back to the drawing board.

"We have now put the strike on hold, " said Kokela.

The planned mass action was due to the banking sector's aim to retrench thousands of workers and close down hundreds of branches.

In her ruling, released last Thursday, judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker, who presided over the court application brought by Business Unity SA (Busa), remarked that an application for leave to appeal her order and to oppose such an application "have already been made by the parties despite the fact that reasons for my order were still pending".

"Given the importance of the matter, I take the unusual step of granting such leave by means of an order that . leave to appeal the order and judgment in this matter is granted," wrote Rabkin-Naicker.

She was scathing against Busa, who she said was apparently roused from its slumber when it received a strike notice.