WATCH | State capture: Who has been implicated in Crime Intelligence 'slush fund' matter

By MultimediaLIVE - 03 October 2019 - 14:18

Flights, holidays, luxury vehicles, paying off journalists' cars and upgraded security in private homes are just some of the things the Crime Intelligence “slush fund” allegedly went towards.

The state capture inquiry heard testimony over the past two weeks about the fund from former Crime Intelligence officer Col Dhanajaya Naidoo and Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse.


Naidoo's testimony is being held in camera from a secret location, as he is in witness protection.

The commission heard that journalists, ministers and government officials had allegedly benefited from the account.

Some have denied the allegations and none have testified before the commission. Evidence is ongoing.

Crime Intelligence slush fund ‘paid off Ranjeni Munusamy’s car’, inquiry hears

A senior Tiso Blackstar Group journalist has been implicated in allegations of corruption involving Crime Intelligence's secret slush fund at the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Richard Mdluli went on family holiday abroad, courtesy of CI slush fund - Zondo hears

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his spouse jetted to Hong Kong for a family holiday using state funds from the division's secret ...
News
2 weeks ago

Bheki Cele rubbishes 'assumptions' he took bribe to protect 'corrupt' official

Police minister Bheki Cele said on Monday that he would not respond to "assumptions" following testimony at the state capture commission implicating ...
News
2 days ago

