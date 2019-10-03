WATCH | Angry customer assaults pregnant Shoprite cashier

Heavily pregnant Shoprite cashier Zimkhitha Xhalabile was assaulted by a male customer in a Shoprite store in Strand.

Xhalabile, from New Village in Nomzamo, Strand, is eight months pregnant. Shoprite has banned the customer from its stores.

Xhalabile had just closed her till at the Shoprite in Broadway Mall, Lwandle, on September 9, when a customer demanded that he be served.

"The closed sign was there, he removed it and said I had not left, I must assist him," she told GroundUp.

Footage of the incident was published on GroundUp on Wednesday. The assault is about 30 seconds into the video.