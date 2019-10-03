Ace Magashule says David Makhura will replace male MEC with a woman in next few days

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says Gauteng premier David Makhura would make changes to his cabinet in the next couple of days where he would install a female MEC to replace a male.

Makhura has been at odds with the ANC top structures over defying an order for him to remove a male MEC in his executive to achieve a six women, four men gender parity ratio that has been implemented in all other provinces.

Following complaints that Makhura was being treated with kid gloves on the gender parity issue, the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences, the national executive committee [NEC], ordered Makhura to implement the decision but did not say when.

Now, for the first time since the order was made in July, it appears there is an expectation for Makhura to make the demanded change to his cabinet within “few days from now”, according to Magashule.

“You will hear the implementation of that decision. It’s gonna happen. In politics we don’t deal with when, it might be tomorrow,” he said.