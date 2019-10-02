SABC appoints 'highly experienced' Ian Plaatjies as COO

Businessman Ian Plaatjies has been named as the SABC's new chief operations officer. He will take up his post on November 1.

Plaatjies' appointment was made public on Wednesday. The broadcaster's board said he came to the post with a wealth of experience in various sectors.

“Mr Plaatjies joins the SABC from the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) where he was the chief digital officer. He has more than 30 years' experience in various industries, including telecommunications, mining, banking and the financial services sector.

“Mr Plaatjies has held the senior executive positions of group chief information officer at SBV and chief operating officer for Absa Group Payments, respectively,” the SABC said in a statement.

Board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini, said, “He has the required expertise, experience and leadership skills to lead in this critical position. Mr Plaatjies will add tremendous value to the executive team headed by group CEO Madoda Mxakwe and joins the SABC at a critical time as the public broadcaster implements its turnaround strategy.”

