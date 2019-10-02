South Africa

Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari visits SA after xenophobic violence

By AFP - 02 October 2019 - 13:32
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday to discuss bolstering trade ties and political cooperation.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday to discuss bolstering trade ties and political cooperation.
Image: Audu MARTE / AFP

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari heads to South Africa on Wednesday for a state visit after an outburst of xenophobic violence in and around Johannesburg stirred tensions between Africa's leading economic powerhouses.

Buhari and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa will meet Thursday to discuss bolstering trade ties and political cooperation as both struggle to kickstart their stuttering economies.

But the recent violence in South Africa targeting foreigners - including Nigerians - threatens to dominate the talks.

The three-day state visit, the first by a Nigerian leader since 2013, was planned before mobs descended on foreign-owned properties in and around Johannesburg in early September.

The violence - in which at least 12 people were killed - sparked fury in Nigeria and saw hundreds of migrant workers repatriated to the country.

West African countries accept Ramaphosa's apology for xenophobic violence

The presidential special envoys have told heads of states in West African countries that South Africans are generally not xenophobic, despite attacks ...
News
1 day ago

Some South African businesses in Nigeria were forced to close shop temporarily after they were targeted by revenge attacks.

The two governments dispatched special envoys to each other's capitals as Pretoria offered "sincere apologies" in a bid to calm the anger.

The presidency in Abuja said Buhari would use the state visit to discuss the "welfare of Nigerians, and find common grounds for building harmonious relations with their hosts".

He will hold a "town hall meeting" with Nigerians living in South Africa to listen to their experiences and show the government is working to protect them.

Buhari is expected to push Ramaphosa to pay reparations for the Nigerians impacted by the violence but the South African authorities look set to reject those demands.

Over 300 Nigerians flown home after xeno attacks

Hundreds of Nigerians queued at the consulate in Illovo, Johannesburg, in a rush to return home following xenophobic attacks across Gauteng.
News
2 weeks ago

'Bad management' 

South Africa's presidency did not mention the xenophobic violence at all in its announcement of the visit.

It instead focused squarely on attempts to bolster trade and business as Africa's two largest economies both look to improve on tepid growth.

The leaders will attend a business forum and chair a meeting of the South Africa-Nigeria Bi-National Commission designed to boost cooperation between the two countries.

The relationship hit a high in the early 2000s when former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Olusegun Obasanjo worked together to take a leading role in continental politics.

Since then a string of legal disputes between South African mobile giant MTN's and the Nigerian authorities has clouded ties.

Xenophobia: 600 Nigerians to fly home immediately, says consul general

Nigeria will repatriate about 600 citizens from South Africa this week following a wave of xenophobic violence.
News
3 weeks ago

The telecoms firm has now resolved most of the long-running wrangles and in May floated its shares on the stock exchange in the West African country.

Buhari, who won a second term in February, is looking to diversify Nigeria's economy away from oil and South Africa could prove a key partner in boosting its agricultural and mining sectors.

But, despite signing up to a landmark African free trade agreement in July, he has been making protectionist moves by ordering increased restrictions on food imports and blocking the flow of goods from neighbouring Benin and Niger.

Analysts said that despite incentives to improve ties, Buhari's visit appears unlikely to radically bolster relations between the two countries.

"What we are seeing in the relationship is years of bad management on both sides," said Cheta Nwanze, head of research at Nigeria's SBM Intelligence.

"That won't change dramatically because of this visit -- if it is to improve then it needs sustained commitment at the highest levels."

Nigeria’s Buhari to visit South Africa

South Africa’s MTN Group and supermarket chain Shoprite have closed all stores and service centres in Nigeria after their premises were attacked.
News
3 weeks ago

Allies hail Mugabe, UK brands him 'autocrat'

Several countries hailed Zimbabwe's late ex-president Robert Mugabe on Tuesday as a liberation hero - though his fierce critic, former colonial power ...
News
3 weeks ago

Nigerians offered free flight out of SA 'to escape xenophobic attacks'

Nigerians in South Africa who want to escape any possibility of further violent attacks have been offered a free flight out of the country.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More than 200 shacks destroyed by fire, hundreds homeless in Kempton Park
Somizi and Mohale's extravagant wedding - Mzansi reacts
X