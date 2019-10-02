Ex-Sars boss Ivan Pillay heads to court over 'rogue unit' report
Former SA Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay has filed an affidavit to prevent the sharing of the inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) report into the so-called “rogue unit”.
His affidavit was in support of an application by state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo not to have the report disseminated.
The EFF attached the classified report in an equality court matter involving its leader, Julius Malema, and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in July.
Gordhan asked the equality court to remove the report from the matter. However, on Monday, the court dismissed Gordhan's application.
The EFF said the ruling meant the report was part of the court record and was, therefore, public. The party published the report on its website and shared it with journalists after Gordhan's application was dismissed.
Dlodlo filed an application in July opposing the dissemination of the report - marked “secret” - by the EFF.
Pillay's attorney, Bernard Hotz, confirmed on Wednesday that Pillay had filed papers with the Pretoria high court, opposing the dissemination of the report.