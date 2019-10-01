Ugandan presidential hopeful Bobi Wine denounces government ban of his 'red beret' symbol

Ugandan's pop star and presidential hopeful Bobi Wine has denounced the government's banning of civilian use of red berets, a symbol of his "People Power" movement that he hopes to use to oust longtime President Yoweri Museveni.

The government this month gazetted the red beret and other pieces of military wear as "property of the state." It warned people who wear or sell them that they would be prosecuted under military law, which can lead to a life sentence.

"This beret ban is a sham. It is a blatant attempt to suffocate a successful threat to the autocratic status quo," Wine, 37, said in a statement.

"But People Power is more than a red beret, we are bigger than our symbol. We are a booming political movement fighting for the future of Uganda and we will continue our struggle for democracy," the statement said.