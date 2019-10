A 44-year-old Wyebank man, who has been charged with four counts of murder, has appeared in court facing an additional charge of rape.

The man, whose identity is known to TimesLIVE, cannot be named until he pleads to his rape charge. He appeared in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed the accused's appearance and that he was facing a charge of rape.