Nearly 300 dead in one year after being hit by trains on SA's railway tracks

A total of 284 people were killed after being struck by trains on SA’s railway tracks in the 2018/19 financial year, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday.

They were among 519 people who were hit by trains between April 1 2018 and March 31 2019, with the other incidents resulting in injuries, Mbalula said.

While the numbers might seem strikingly high, Mbalula said this was significantly lower than the number of people struck on the tracks in the previous financial year.