Man dies after being struck by lightning during marathon

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 01 October 2019 - 12:20
A man died after he was struck by lightning during a 50km race in the US.
Image: 123rf.com/Richard Valdez

Thomas Stanley, 33, from Kansas in the US, died after he was struck by lightning during a 50km race, reports BBC.

The Wichita Eagle reports event organisers and fellow runners unsuccessfully tried to save his life using first aid treatment. Stanley is survived by his wife, Ashley, and their three young children.

On Sunday, Ashley took to Facebook to announce the news of her husband's death in a touching tribute.

“It is with deepest regret and disbelief that I am writing to say that my best friend, father of our babies and love, went to be with Jesus yesterday. Thomas went to run the Flat Rock 50km yesterday and was struck by lightning. My heart hurts and I feel sick to my stomach.”

The organisers of the event conveyed condolence messages to the Stanley family through their Facebook page, in which they described this year's event as an emotional one.

“Our hearts are with Ashley and the Stanley family. Our deepest condolences to Thomas's family and all who knew this wonderful man.”

Ashley reportedly received the medal on her late husband's behalf.

