Concourt to revisit Madonsela's report on non-security upgrades at Nkandla
It was over three years ago that the Constitutional Court gave its unanimous seminal judgment on the powers of the public protector – and ruled that any remedial action ordered by the watch dog body is binding, unless successfully challenged in court.
South Africa’s highest court will now have to return to that ruling on then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on the non-security upgrades to former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla residence in November, when it interrogates an appeal application brought, and later abandoned, by her successor Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
The spectacle of Mkhwebane seeking to urgently appeal the North Gauteng High Court decision in Pretoria in favour of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa, and then seeking it withdraw weeks later, is undoubtedly both extraordinary and deeply risky for the embattled public protector.
Arguably though, the Constitutional Court’s decision to hear the case, after Ramaphosa urged it do so, speaks not to its desire to step into the political messiness of Mkhwebane’s ongoing legal battles with the president and Gordhan, but rather to clarify exactly how pending legal action impacts on the implementation of public protector remedial action – and what is required to stay that remedial action pending a court challenge.
Mkhwebane has repeatedly used the Nkandla judgment as a weapon in her responses to the multiple legal challenges bought against her reports.
But, perhaps most significantly, she has repeatedly argued that it demonstrates that Ramaphosa, like Zuma in the Nkandla debacle, has failed to uphold the Constitution by not taking “appropriate disciplinary action” against Gordhan over his involvement in the so-called SARS “Rogue Unit” saga.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and his court made that finding against Zuma after he ignored Madonsela’s order that he pay back a reasonable percentage of the taxpayers’ money spent on non-security upgrades to his Nkandla homestead.
Instead, Zuma mandated then minister of police Nathi Nhleko to investigate and report back on “whether the President is liable for any contribution in respect of the security upgrades having regard to the legislation, past practices, culture and findings contained in the respective reports”.
Nhleko absolved Zuma of any such liability. The Constitutional Court found that this process was illegal.
Zuma’s sole remedy in challenging the remedial action ordered by Madonsela, it concluded, lay in him seeking a review of her report in court.
“Our foundational value of the rule of law demands of us, as a law-abiding people, to obey decisions made by those clothed with the legal authority to make them or else approach courts of law to set them aside, so we may validly escape their binding force,” Mogoeng stated.
“A branch of government vested with the authority to resolve disputes by the application of the law should have been approached.
"And that is the Judiciary. Only after a court of law had set aside the findings and remedial action taken by the public protector would it have been open to the president to disregard the public protector’s report."
The big distinction between Ramaphosa and Zuma is, of course, that Gordhan had initiated a legal challenge to Mkhwebane’s report, and the president believed he could be accused of acting irrationally and unlawfully if he took action against him while this review was still pending.
North Gauteng High Court Judge Sulet Potterill agreed, in a ruling that Mkhwebane later told the Constitutional Court would “have the effect that responsiveness, transparency and accountability in the exercise of state power is suspended”.
She also argued Potterill’s orders “strip the public protector of the support and assistance necessary to promote constitutional governance” and had “the effect of rendering the public protector’s constitutional work ineffective”.
Mkhwebane has argued that delaying the implementation of her remedial action, pending the outcome of the legal challenges to that remedial action, could be deeply damaging to South Africa’s constitutional democracy – an argument that Ramaphosa believes has no prospect of success.
Until the Constitutional Court clearly responded to Mkhwebane’s interpretation of its Nkandla ruling, however, the divisive debate about how her remedial action can be stayed will clog up court rolls and fuel incendiary attacks on the judiciary. The Constitutional Court now has no choice but to revisit that ruling – and ensure that it is used as a weapon in the battle for accountability, and not as ammunition in ugly political wars.