Concourt to revisit Madonsela's report on non-security upgrades at Nkandla

It was over three years ago that the Constitutional Court gave its unanimous seminal judgment on the powers of the public protector – and ruled that any remedial action ordered by the watch dog body is binding, unless successfully challenged in court.

South Africa’s highest court will now have to return to that ruling on then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on the non-security upgrades to former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla residence in November, when it interrogates an appeal application brought, and later abandoned, by her successor Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The spectacle of Mkhwebane seeking to urgently appeal the North Gauteng High Court decision in Pretoria in favour of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa, and then seeking it withdraw weeks later, is undoubtedly both extraordinary and deeply risky for the embattled public protector.

Arguably though, the Constitutional Court’s decision to hear the case, after Ramaphosa urged it do so, speaks not to its desire to step into the political messiness of Mkhwebane’s ongoing legal battles with the president and Gordhan, but rather to clarify exactly how pending legal action impacts on the implementation of public protector remedial action – and what is required to stay that remedial action pending a court challenge.

Mkhwebane has repeatedly used the Nkandla judgment as a weapon in her responses to the multiple legal challenges bought against her reports.