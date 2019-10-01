Batohi wants Ramaphosa to deal with 'capacity' issues at NPA, Hawks

National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to address challenges due to staffing in her organisation.

Batohi made this call at the Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum, which was launched by Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The purpose of the forum is to fight fraud and corruption in the health sector.

Batohi said the biggest challenge to investigating and prosecuting cases in the health sector was capacity in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks.

She said that additional budget allocations would assist in dealing with these challenges, with the funding used primarily to recruit prosecutors in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Units and increase capacity in the Asset Forfeiture Unit.