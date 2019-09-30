WATCH | Thieves on the run after brazen Rolex theft in McDonald's
Police are searching for two "armed thieves" after a video emerged of a 52-year-old man allegedly being robbed of his Rolex watch in Boksburg on September 25 2019.
The suspects allegedly entered a McDonald's restaurant where the man was seated, threatened him with a knife and relieved him of the R50,000 watch.
He sustained a minor neck injury.
A case of robbery with a weapon other than a gun has been opened.
