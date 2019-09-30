Humanitarian aid for Graaff-Reinet as thirsty residents fight for water

A water crisis in the town of Graaff-Reinet has seen the Nqweba Dam run dry, leaving behind an overpowering stench of dead fish while residents "fight" for water.

The humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has now intervened and is sending trucks of water, tankers, a drilling machine and hydrologist Dr Gideon Groenewald to the Eastern Cape town on Tuesday.

Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said residents had resorted to collecting water from unhygienic drains.

“Dead fish are visible everywhere, boreholes have run dry, desperate residents collect water from unhygienic drains, children are pushed away from water tankers as residents 'fight' for the little water that arrives,” Sooliman said in a statement on Monday.

He said the town was on its knees water-wise and drastic intervention was urgently required.