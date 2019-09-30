Discovery's market dominance means little incentive to drop prices, health market inquiry finds

Discovery Health, which administers 18 medical aid schemes, makes profit that is "multiples" of its competitors, according to the health market inquiry.

The 69-month inquiry into what drove up private health prices found that Discovery, Medscheme and Metropolitan dominated the administrator market. Administrators charge for services rendered to not-for-profit medical aids.

Discovery Health is not a medical aid, as is sometimes assumed, but charges medical aids, including Discovery Health Medical Scheme, about a 10% admin fee per month to design benefits and pay hospitals and health workers.

Its market dominance was pointed out by former chief justice and chair of the inquiry, Sandile Ngcobo. He suggested it could set prices it charged to medical aids, and that there was little incentive to drop prices.

Administrators make money by charging medical aids to decide what benefits to pay, and by paying claims.

Ncgobo said the Discovery administrator did not face any real competition and made much higher profits than Medscheme and Metropolitan.

He said: "Discovery leads with a market share of 40%. Medscheme is next with 39% of the market based on gross contribution income. This comes from a profitability analysis of the three largest administrators."