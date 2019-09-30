Alleged Isis 'mastermind' in Durban allowed to travel to China for business

Senior state prosecutor Mahen Naidu told the court that Hoomer's lawyer, Jimmy Howse, had requested that his client's bail conditions be relaxed to allow him to travel to China.

Hoomer previously told the court his import and export businesses turned over R5m a month.

Naidu emphasised that the state would allow Hoomer to travel only if certain criteria were met.

"We have no issue with the relaxation, based on the conditions that he is allowed to travel to China only, his stay does not exceed seven days, that he provides the investigating officer with a full itinerary and his travel details, including where he will be staying, his departure and return dates, and informs us in advance of his trip.

"This relaxation will apply only until the matter is heard in the high court. Another application will then need to be made should he want to continue to travel."

Naidu said that the defence had requested that the state reconsider how many times a week the accused would have to report to their nearest police station.

"We agreed the accused should report to their nearest police station once every second week," he said.