Hospital CEO found dead while attending meeting

The Mpumalanga Department of Health MEC Sasekani Manzini says she has been saddened by the death of Sabbie hospital Chief Executive Officer Elvis Dibakwane, who was found dead in his car on Saturday morning.

Dibakwane was found dead in his parked car at Themba hospital, in Kabokweni, where he was supposed to have attended a meeting.

According to the department, Dibakwane arrived at the hospital for the meeting on Friday, and was only discovered after spending the entire day and night in the car. He was discovered by a security guard who had decided to approach the car on Saturday.