Unions' war rattles TVET colleges

A war for membership between two public sector Cosatu unions is causing destabilisation in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges.

Speaking at the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) congress in Nasrec yesterday, higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande said this must end.

He said Sadtu and its sister union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), were at each other's throats over who has organising powers in the TVET college sector.

"I won't be able to choose between the two unions. There are a number of pertinent issues that affect the lecturing staff within the TVET and Community Education and Training (CET) college sector. These relate to the professional and regulatory body for lecturers and the Sadtu bargaining councils.

"We are trying our best as the department and we have placed the matter before the bargaining council. The two unions must sit down and sort out their problems," he said.