South Africa

Five pictures we will always remember Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela by

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 27 September 2019 - 06:57
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela would have turned 83-years old on Thursday.
Image: Masi Losi

Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela would have turned 83 on Thursday and many South Africans celebrated her birthday on Twitter, thanking her for her contribution in the liberation of black people.

Madikizela-Mandela was born in Bizana, Eastern Cape, and her career in politics saw her serve as a member of the ANC NEC, president of the women's league and deputy minister of arts and culture.

She died on April 2 2018 at Milpark Hospital surrounded by family and loved ones. From her youth to her old age, here are five pictures we will always remember her by:

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort in 1977, during her internal exile. She was among the 22 accused who were charged in the 1969 treason trial in the Old Synagogue in Pretoria.
Image: Times Media
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Image: David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Image: Gallo Images/Media24 Archives
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during her 80th birthday celebration at the Emperors Palace on September 26, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Image: Bra Nape ‏via Twitter

