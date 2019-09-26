South Africa

WATCH | How inmates hide cellphones and contraband from prison warders

By Orrin Singh - 26 September 2019 - 06:57

When prison warders stormed a cell during a raid at Westville prison, they had no idea that the contraband they were trying to root out was directly above their heads.

There, in the prison west of Durban, cellphones and chargers - which are illegal behind bars - were hidden in a light fixture. In total, six cellphones, two smartphones, cash, two charges and a set of headphones were found there.

On Friday, correctional services minister Ronald Lamola accompanied members of the correctional services department's Emergency Support Teams (EST) during the raid.

Overall, the raid resulted in the confiscation of 25 cellphones, 16 chargers, five sets of earphones, 65 dagga slopes, two dagga pipes, six SIM cards, one USB stick and R390 in cash.

Lamola said the Westville raid was done to address concerns following a recent viral video, which showed inmates snorting a white substance, believed to be cocaine. In June the prison was thrust into the spotlight when two videos emerged - one showing inmates openly doing drugs and another showing correctional officials handing weapons to prisoners and instigating them to fight each other.

Lamola said warders were part of the problem of illegal items being smuggled into South Africa's prisons.

"There is obviously collusion between the officials and the inmates, and this we are looking into very closely. That is why we have also introduced the process to also search the officials," he said, adding that prison officials were searched before the start of every shift and before their shifts ended.

WATCH | Westville inmates have a 'cocaine party' in prison

A number of inmates have been moved to a maximum secure facility following the emergence of two videos from Durban's Westville Prison, one of which ...
News
3 months ago

He said the department was in the process of rolling out full-body scanners at correctional facilities, something that needed to be commissioned by the department of health before being implemented. 

Despite Lamola on Friday appealing to members of the community who frequent correctional facilities to work together with the department, just two days after the raid a woman was bust trying to smuggle 200 "heroin" tablets into the facility in her underwear. 

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported on Sunday that the woman was trying to get the drugs to an inmate she was visiting.

Durban prison boss suspended over alleged cocaine party

A senior manager for corporate services at Durban's Westville prison‚ Dunraj Mohan‚ has been suspended following two viral videos which emerged last ...
News
2 months ago

DA welcomes investigations into drugs, weapons at Durban prison

The Democratic Alliance on Sunday welcomed an investigation into two videos showing inmates of the Durban Westville Prison openly doing drugs and ...
News
3 months ago

Awaiting trial prisoner makes daring escape from Westville Prison

An awaiting trial prisoner made a daring escape from Westville Prison in Durban while construction work was taking place on Monday.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
X