Joburg woman dies after 25m ravine fall in Drakensberg

A Johannesburg woman aged 40 fell to her death after a solo summit at Gray's Pass in the Drakensberg on Sunday.

Mountain Club KwaZulu-Natal Rescue convener Gavin Raubenheimer said her body was eventually found on Tuesday afternoon after weather cleared, allowing a helicopter to join the search.

She was part of a group of three women hikers who camped just below the Gray's Pass summit on Saturday.

On Sunday the trio set off for the top but two of them turned back.

The woman, who has not been named, sent a message to the hikers to say she had reached the top and was on her way down but never returned.