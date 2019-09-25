South Africa

Hluleka Nature Reserve attack victim to be cremated in a private ceremony

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 25 September 2019 - 11:13
Matthew and Karen Turner were stabbed in the Hluleka Nature Reserve, near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. Karen died on the scene. Matthew was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.
Image: via Facebook

Underberg teacher Karen Turner, who was stabbed to death during an attack at the Hluleka Nature Reserve in the Eastern Cape last week, will be cremated on Wednesday.

Her brother, Ian Crouch, told TimesLIVE that the cremation of pregnant 33-year-old Karen would take place privately while a public memorial service would be held in Underberg on Friday.

Her husband Matthew, who was injured during the attack, has been discharged from hospital.

"We just finished the committal service this morning. Karen will be cremated this afternoon," Crouch said.

Crouch said their parents and his sisters-in-law were present at the committal service.

"Matthew didn't attend. He is with their little boy," Crouch said.

The couple was attacked while sleeping in a chalet in the Hluleka Nature Reserve at 3am last Tuesday. Their 23-month-old son Hayden was unharmed in the attack.

The trio had booked into the Eastern Cape resort a week ago to attend a wedding. Karen celebrated her birthday just hours before the attack.

Her body arrived in KwaZulu-Natal last Thursday. Matthew was airlifted from a local Eastern Cape hospital to Pietermaritzburg and transferred from the ICU unit to a general ward last Friday.

He told family members that two intruders attacked the family.

No arrests have been made.

