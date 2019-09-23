South Africa needs taxpayers' bill of rights, says tax ombud

Tax ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe has urged the government to introduce a taxpayers' bill of rights to improve the level of accountability of revenue service Sars.

He has been advocating this for many years but nothing has transpired yet.

In the foreword to the tax ombud annual report for 2018/2019 tabled in parliament last week, Ngoepe said the Sars service charter, which outlines taxpayers’ rights and responsibilities as well as the service standards they can expect from the service, is not enough.

“What we believe is needed is a comprehensive taxpayers’ bill of rights that we would like to see published as soon as possible,” Ngoepe said. “My office has already made valuable inputs towards the proposed bill of rights and now we urge Sars, the National Treasury, parliamentarians and other stakeholders to ensure it becomes a reality.

“I am convinced it will contribute towards strengthening our constitutional democracy and, to a considerable extent, improve the level of accountability on the part of the revenue collector and support an improved tax administration system,” Ngoepe said, adding that this would improve public trust in Sars.