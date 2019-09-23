Graves flattening angers family

A North West municipality has been accused of flattening eight graves to make way for a road to one of Lonmin's mines.

A 66-year-old man is now fuming after the graves at his family's grave site were allegedly flattened by Bojanala Platinum district municipality.

Joseph Mpete, from Tornado, a township on the outskirts of Brits, told Sowetan that he only discovered in 2017 that the graves were removed to make way for the expansion of Middlekraal Road that leads to one of the platinum mines.

This comes as a double whammy for the family after they had been forcefully removed from the area by the apartheid government in the 1970s. Mpete said that not knowing what happened to the remains of his forefathers gave him sleepless nights.

"I visit the grave site regularly because this portion of land belongs to my family. I was shocked when I found out that the graves were no longer here," said Mpete.