South Africa

Nine dead as bakkie carrying 23 builders rolls in Cape Town

By SowetanLIVE - 21 September 2019 - 08:53
The remains of the bakkie that was carrying 23 construction workers when it overturned and rolled early on September 21 2019 on Ou Kaapse Weg in Cape Town. Nine men were killed.
Image: ER24

Nine people were killed and 14 injured when a bakkie carrying construction workers rolled several times in Cape Town early on Saturday.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said the accident happened around 2am on Ou Kaapse Weg, which crosses the mountains between Tokai and Noordhoek.

Paramedics found nine men dead on the scene, he said.

“Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead.

"Three other men sustained serious injuries and 11 others sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

Several public and private rescue and paramedic teams treated the 14 survivors of the crash before taking them to Victoria Hospital in Wynberg and Groote Schuur Hospital in Observatory.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation,” said Vermaak.

The City of Cape Town said the driver of the bakkie lost control before the accident.

