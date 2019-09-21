Nine dead as bakkie carrying 23 builders rolls in Cape Town

Nine people were killed and 14 injured when a bakkie carrying construction workers rolled several times in Cape Town early on Saturday.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said the accident happened around 2am on Ou Kaapse Weg, which crosses the mountains between Tokai and Noordhoek.

Paramedics found nine men dead on the scene, he said.

“Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead.

"Three other men sustained serious injuries and 11 others sustained minor to moderate injuries.”