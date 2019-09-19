Two teens arrested for the murder of Soweto girl

Two teenagers have been arrested for the murder of a 15-year-old Soweto girl who was found strangled and dumped next to a railway track. Ithabeleng Qekisi was last seen leaving her home in Naledi, Soweto, on Saturday afternoon.

She was found strangled with her ear-set cords and dumped next to Naledi train station the following day.

Yesterday, her family welcomed the arrest of the suspects aged 18 and 19.

Her grieving aunt Lorraine Ramosheane yesterday said the family was devastated by the discovery of Qekisi's body on Sunday. "It was a traumatic sight. It seemed like she was killed at another location before her body was dumped there," Ramosheane said.

"She had a wound around her neck where the cord was used to strangle her. It was about five centimetres deep. There was also a note that simply read: 'Sorry. My grandmother loves me', which we found to be odd," she said.

Police spokesperson Const Dakalo Phemula said two people were arrested on Tuesday night for the murder.

"They are expected to appear in the Protea magistrate's court on Thursday [today]," Phemula said.