Man back in court for 'hacking' his grandmother

A 39-year-old Mpumalanga man accused of fatally hacking his 95-year-old grandmother with a shovel has been remanded in custody.

Samuel Malele from Matenteng village in Bushbuckridge accused his grandmother, Maria Mashego, of bewitching him and allegedly attacked her with a shovel on Monday.

Police spokesperson in Mpumalanga Brig Leonard Hlathi said the victim's lifeless body was left outside her house while the grandson sat on a sofa in the house.

"According to information we have, the victim, 95-year-old Maria Mashego of Matenteng, was at her son's place nearby, as they are neighbours.

"While talking to her son, her grandson Samuel Malele called her from her home and she left her son. Her son said he heard some strange noise coming from her house and he rushed there.