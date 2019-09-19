Chicken farmer hatches a winning idea

When the Mabula community's land claim was finalised a decade ago, they resolved to do things differently and they are now reaping the sweet rewards of their decision.

Mahlohonolo Investments's egg-laying project in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, has now won four awards in the recent Female Farmer of the Year awards run by the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

The enterprise, which is led by Mmathoko Jarita Mabula, produces 100000 eggs a day.

It was established in 2014 with four production houses and expanded into an extra four houses each with a capacity of 15000 layers.

Mabula won a total of R930,000 as top entrepreneur in the commercial farming category.

She won in the category of the provincial leg of the competition and was overall provincial winner in Limpopo.

She also won in the same category nationally. Trophies and cheques from the awards occupy pride of place in her modest office.

Mahlohonolo is the investment arm of the Mabula Communal Property Association (CPA), which comprises 250 households with 2000 beneficiaries and an executive committee of three women and a man. It employs 17 permanent and 10 casual workers.

While many CPA projects have collapsed due to a number of issues, including corruption, infighting, lack of skills and a lack of post-settlement government support in the allocation of development grants, Mabula is thriving.

Their projects include a project to breed the prized ankole cattle, vegetable farms, a game lodge and the chicken farm.