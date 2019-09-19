Campaign afoot to get SA reading

The National Education Collaboration Trust is on a mission to mobilise communities to prioritise reading.

To encourage the spirit of reading in SA, the trust has started a national reading plan.

The trust's CEO Godwin Khosa said: "Reading is one of those areas we have had problems [with] for years and we reconfirmed this in the past two years that the great proportion of our learners cannot read for meaning.

"This was also confirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address after the May elections that the early childhood education system was not sufficiently equipping learners to read for understanding."