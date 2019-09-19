South Africa

Babsie's sister excited to be reunited after 8 long years

By John Harvey - 19 September 2019 - 12:51
Babsie Nobanda's 18-year-old sister Mila Ncepu.
Babsie Nobanda's 18-year-old sister Mila Ncepu.
Image: John Harvey

After eight long years, she will be back on South Africab soil.

Speaking to DispatchLIVE at OR Tambo International Airport, Nobanda's 18-year-old sister Mila Ncepu described her arrival as “surreal”.

“It's excitement, it's disbelief,” Mila, who is in her matric year, said.

“The past few years have gone slowly, but the last few days have been chaotic — but in a good way. It's as if I'm dreaming.”

Mila was accompanied by her parents to welcome Nobanda at the airport.

She said her sister would be relieved to be back in her hometown of Makhanda, getting to see the places and people she knew.

Mila said her sister, with whom she had been corresponding though letters, had been waiting for this day for eight years.

Drug mule Babsie Nobanda got a degree in Thai prison

Drug mule Nolubabalo "Babsie" Nobanda, from Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape, is ready to become a productive member of society, armed with a degree ...
News
1 month ago

She's coming home - 'Babsie' to be freed from Thai jail

It's official: convicted Makhanda drug mule Nolubabalo "Babsie" Nobanda is coming home.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
X