Babsie's sister excited to be reunited after 8 long years

After eight long years, she will be back on South Africab soil.

Speaking to DispatchLIVE at OR Tambo International Airport, Nobanda's 18-year-old sister Mila Ncepu described her arrival as “surreal”.

“It's excitement, it's disbelief,” Mila, who is in her matric year, said.

“The past few years have gone slowly, but the last few days have been chaotic — but in a good way. It's as if I'm dreaming.”

Mila was accompanied by her parents to welcome Nobanda at the airport.

She said her sister would be relieved to be back in her hometown of Makhanda, getting to see the places and people she knew.

Mila said her sister, with whom she had been corresponding though letters, had been waiting for this day for eight years.