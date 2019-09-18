South Africa

Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 18 September 2019 - 21:39
A female passenger died on a British Airways flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg on Wednesday.
A female passenger died on a British Airways flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Image: Thinkstock

Police have open an inquest docket after a woman died on board a British Airways flight to Johannesburg from Cape Town on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Katlego Mogale said the woman was certified dead on arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport in the afternoon.

"According to medics, she died on the flight. However, an inquest will determine when she died," said Mogale.

British Airways and Comair were not immediately available for comment.

Fastjet CEO Nico Bezuidenhout returns to Mango to lead turnaround

Mango Airlines has rehired Nico Bezuidenhout as chief executive to speed up its recovery plan, turning to an executive who led the business for ...
Business
2 months ago

State capture: Malusi Gigaba sat mute as Indian CEO lambasted SAA executives over Mumbai route

Former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba pushed for South African Airways to drop its Johannesburg-Mumbai route so that Indian airline Jet ...
News
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
X