South Africa

Wife stabbed to death, husband wounded at Hluleka Reserve on the Wild Coast

By JEFF WICKS - 17 September 2019 - 10:07
A woman was killed and her husband wounded during a crime incident at Hluleka nature reserve in the Wild Coast region of the former Transkei, in the Eastern Cape.
A woman was killed and her husband wounded during a crime incident at Hluleka nature reserve in the Wild Coast region of the former Transkei, in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Wildcoast.co.za/hluleka

A woman was killed and her husband gravely wounded in a stabbing incident in the Hluleka Reserve, near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Independent sources within the emergency medical service, who spoke to our sister publication TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity, said the couple were in the province ahead of a wedding.

It is understood that the woman was stabbed repeatedly and died at the scene.

Her husband survived and is currently in a critical condition.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the couple had been staying at the reserve..

“The wife was stabbed to death and the husband is being treated at a private hospital in Mthatha."

This is a developing story

Free State woman arrested after husband killed with broken bottle

A woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death in an argument over the weekend.
News
16 hours ago

Lesufi offers slain car guard's family more money

By end of today, the family of the murdered car guard Vusi Mgiqwa will have at least R50,000 in their name after Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi ...
News
21 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
X