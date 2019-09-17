South Africa

WATCH | North West mob torches trucks after causing them to jackknife

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 17 September 2019 - 15:41
Two trucks, just like this one on this file picture, were set alight while driving along a North West freeway.
Two trucks, just like this one on this file picture, were set alight while driving along a North West freeway.
Image: Supplied

Two trucks were set alight in Lichtenburg, North West, in the early hours of Tuesday. 

"Two trucks were allegedly driving on Deelkraal Road outside Lichtenburg at 6am," said police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma.

"There were stones on the road and four suspects allegedly walked in front of the first truck."

Botha said the truck drivers tried to make a U-turn but both trucks "jack-knifed" and the drivers had to run away from the suspects on foot.

"The drivers fled from the trucks when the suspect set the trucks alight. The police and fire department went to the scene," she said.

Four trucks petrol bombed, burnt in just four hours in the Western Cape

Trucks were petrol bombed and set alight in four separate incidents overnight in the Western Cape, with one driver left "seriously injured".
News
1 week ago

No arrests have been made but Lichtenburg police say they are investigating a case of malicious damage to property. 

In a separate incident, a truck was set alight and a vehicle damaged during a community protest in Hout Bay, Western Cape, in the early hours of Tuesday.  

Looters, truck drivers go on rampage

Man shot and killed in Hillbrow
News
2 weeks ago

Trucking violence continues, despite 20 arrests in KwaZulu-Natal

Twenty people were arrested and detained in connection with incidents related to protests within the trucking industry in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
2 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
X