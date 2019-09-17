South African holidaymaker killed after boat capsizes in Bali
Heavy seas capsized a boat at a popular tourist attraction in Bali, claiming the life of a South African holidaymaker.
A tourist from Brazil was also killed and the boat captain seriously injured during the incident on Monday.
Bali’s search and rescue agency (Basarnas) said the boat was struck by a big wave and capsized at Devil’s Tear cove at Nusa Lembongan island.
The boat captain, identified as 35-year-old Suadak, managed to swim to safety and was rescued by local residents from nearby cliffs, according to local news publication Coconuts Bali.
Video footage of the incident was shared on Instagram.
The two foreign holidaymakers drifted away in rough seas and were later retrieved by a passing boat. Basarnas said the Brazilian, aged 48, and South African, aged 43, were already unconscious.
They were taken to a community health centre and declared dead shortly afterwards.
The two had been staying at D’Nusa Villa in Nusa Lembongan.
