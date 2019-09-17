Elon Musk claims term 'paedo guy' was a common insult used in South Africa

Tesla founder Elon Musk said in a court filing on Monday that he did not mean to accuse a British caver of paedophilia when he referred to him as "paedo guy" in a tweet.

Musk, who is being sued for defamation in Los Angeles by Vernon Unsworth, who helped in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys trapped in an underwater cave in Thailand last year, claimed the term "paedo guy" was a common insult used in South Africa when he was growing up.

"It is synonymous with 'creepy old man' and is used to insult a person's appearance and demeanor, not accuse a person of acts of paedophilia," he said in his court filing

"I did not intend to accuse Mr Unsworth of engaging in acts of paedophilia," he added. "In response to his insults in the CNN interview, I meant to insult him back by expressing my opinion that he seemed like a creepy old man."

The dispute between the two men erupted after Unsworth said a miniature submarine Musk sent to Thailand to help with the rescue efforts would have been ineffective and was nothing more than a "PR stunt."

He added that Musk could "stick his submarine where it hurts."

Musk responded with a series of tweets in which he called Unsworth a "paedo guy." He deleted the tweets and issued an apology after widespread outrage.

Still, Musk says in his court filing that following his spat with Unsworth, one of his aides hired a private investigator who uncovered "disturbing information" about the diver and claimed people involved in the cave rescue thought he was "creepy."

Additionally, Musk says, the investigator "reported that Mr. Unsworth associated with Europeans who engage in improper sexual conduct in Thailand and had been traveling to Thailand since the 1980s."