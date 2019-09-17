DA livid over Bathabile Dlamini's 'new post'

The DA has warned President Cyril Ramaphosa against appointing former minister Bathabile Dlamini into any diplomatic position, threatening to sue if he goes ahead with the rumoured plans to deploy the ANC Women's League president.

DA lawyers wrote to Ramaphosa on Friday amid media reports that Dlamini would be appointed into SA's foreign service as an ambassador for the country.

They cited international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor's response to DA MP Darren Bergman's parliamentary question on whether Dlamini was being considered as an ambassador. Pandor said she did not appoint ambassadors and Ramaphosa would announce a new ambassador at an appropriate time.

She said: "But seeing that I'm smiling, I'm sure you know why I'm smiling," which some interpreted as an indication that Dlamini would get a diplomatic posting.