Dead whale hacked by locals on KwaZulu-Natal beach

A dead adolescent whale which washed up on a KwaZulu-Natal south coast beach on Saturday has been hacked by locals eager to get a piece of the marine mammal.

The whale, believed to be a humpback, beached about 1km north of Shelly Beach around 5pm.

Since Saturday, locals have flooded to the spot either to view the whale or cut out a piece of it.

Brenda Johnson, a secretary at the Shelly Beach ski boat club, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE the whale was "apparently bleeding from its head".