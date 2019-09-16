City of Tshwane rubbishes claims that emergency services boss faked his qualifications

Tshwane's emergency services chief does indeed hold the required qualification for his position, the municipality said on Monday.

The pronouncement comes after reports that Previn Govender allegedly falsified his qualifications for the position. He was appointed in August 2017.

The minimum requirements for the position was a bachelor's degree and 12 years' experience, of which five years had to be at senior management level.

The City of Tshwane said in a statement that an investigation was done into the matter and found that Govender possessed a diploma in fire and technology from the South African Emergency Services Institute (SAESI).