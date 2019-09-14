Seven men arrested for killing suspected thief in KZN

Seven KwaZulu-Natal men have been arrested for the murder of a man whom they accused of stealing.

Simphiwe Mngoma was allegedly beaten to death on Tuesday in eSidumbini in northern KwaZulu-Natal by an angry mob that suspected him of theft.

“He was assaulted by the mob with wooden sticks, iron rods and spanners until he succumbed to his injuries on the scene,” said KZN police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

The group of men, age between 32 and 54, were also charged with the attempted murder of a 22-year-old whom they attacked after also suspecting him of being a thief.