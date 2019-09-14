South Africa

Seven men arrested for killing suspected thief in KZN

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 14 September 2019 - 15:42
Seven men have been arrested in KZN for allegedly killing a suspected thief. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Seven KwaZulu-Natal men have been arrested for the murder of a man whom they accused of stealing.

Simphiwe Mngoma was allegedly beaten to death on Tuesday in eSidumbini in northern KwaZulu-Natal by an angry mob that suspected him of theft.

“He was assaulted by the mob with wooden sticks, iron rods and spanners until he succumbed to his injuries on the scene,” said KZN police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

The group of men, age between 32 and 54, were also charged with the attempted murder of a 22-year-old whom they attacked after also suspecting him of being a thief.

“The mob attempted to set the 22-year-old alight, however they were not successful. Police were informed of the kangaroo court and responded. Police managed to rescue the 22-year-old and he was taken to a local hospital,” said Zwane.

Both incidents occurred at the same time. All seven men will appear at the Maphumulo Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and attempted murder on Monday.

Zwane said that police would be making more arrests over the course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, another man from the area appeared in the Nsuze Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on murder charges.

Vusumuzi Ntuli, 33, is charged with the murder of Nkululeko Sikhakhane. Sikhakhane was allegedly beaten to death by a mob that also accused him of theft on August 22.

