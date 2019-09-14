Opposition parties mourn death of ‘young and dynamic’ deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa

Political leaders have expressed their shock and sadness at the death of deputy minister of mineral resources and energy Bavelile Hlongwa who died in an accident along with four other people outside Pretoria on Friday.

DA shadow minister of mineral resources Kevin Mileham described Hlongwa as a “young and dynamic leader” who had a great future ahead of her.

“The DA (DA) sends our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of deputy minister of mineral resources Bavelile Hlongwa," he said.