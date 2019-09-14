KZN woman arrested for grandmother's murder

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been arrested for the murder of her grandmother.

The woman and another suspect were arrested in KwaMashu, north of Durban, and Mtubatuba, in northern KZN, on Friday.

In June a 67-year-old was attacked at her home in KwaMashu. "It is alleged that she was stabbed several times on her body and her hands were tied. Her two cellphones and a TV set were taken during the attack," said police spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

Zwane said that stolen items were also recovered during the arrests. The two suspects will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and robbery.