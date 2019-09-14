South Africa

KZN woman arrested for grandmother's murder

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 14 September 2019 - 13:51
A KZN woman has been arrested in connection with her grandmother's murder. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been arrested for the murder of her grandmother.

The woman and another suspect were arrested in KwaMashu, north of Durban, and Mtubatuba, in northern KZN, on Friday.

In June a 67-year-old was attacked at her home in KwaMashu. "It is alleged that she was stabbed several times on her body and her hands were tied. Her two cellphones and a TV set were taken during the attack," said police spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

Zwane said that stolen items were also recovered during the arrests. The two suspects will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and robbery.

KZN man arrested for brutal murder of elderly South Coast couple

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested following the brutal murder of an elderly South Coast couple on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

KZN mother 'sent video of herself choking her toddler' to child's father

A 21-year-old Newcastle mother who allegedly recorded herself choking and beating her toddler son will spend the next few days behind bars before she ...
News
7 months ago

Love behind prison walls

Convict meets his dream woman behind bars.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

